USS Rafael Peralta Makes Port Visit for Saipan's 78th Liberation Day

SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (July 3, 2024) - Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, joined Cmdr. Stephen Szachta Jr., commanding officer, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), for a media availability during a scheduled port visit, July 3.



During their visit, Sailors from the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer joined Saipan for the island’s celebration of its 78th Liberation Day, commemorating the permanent closure of civilian internment camps on July 4, 1946. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

