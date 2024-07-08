Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Rafael Peralta Makes Port Visit for Saipan's 78th Liberation Day [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Rafael Peralta Makes Port Visit for Saipan's 78th Liberation Day

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (July 3, 2024) - Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, joined Cmdr. Stephen Szachta Jr., commanding officer, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), for a media availability during a scheduled port visit, July 3.

    During their visit, Sailors from the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer joined Saipan for the island’s celebration of its 78th Liberation Day, commemorating the permanent closure of civilian internment camps on July 4, 1946. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 19:55
    Photo ID: 8519980
    VIRIN: 240703-N-LS152-4169
    Resolution: 1402x2100
    Size: 926.49 KB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta Makes Port Visit for Saipan's 78th Liberation Day [Image 4 of 4], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Rafael Peralta Makes Port Visit for Saipan's 78th Liberation Day
    USS Rafael Peralta Makes Port Visit for Saipan's 78th Liberation Day
    USS Rafael Peralta Makes Port Visit for Saipan's 78th Liberation Day
    USS Rafael Peralta Makes Port Visit for Saipan's 78th Liberation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Saipan
    CNMI
    Port Visit
    USS Rafael Peralta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT