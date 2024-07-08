Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    163d Attack Wing Ensures Readiness with HVAC Repairs on Ford F-350 at March ARB [Image 9 of 12]

    163d Attack Wing Ensures Readiness with HVAC Repairs on Ford F-350 at March ARB

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    163d Attack Wing   

    Air National Guard vehicle maintainer Airman Brett of the 163d Attack Wing works on the air conditioning unit of a Ford F-350, more affectionately known as a "six pack," at March Air Reserve Base, Moreno Valley, California, on July 9, 2024. The vehicle maintainers ensure that the unit's vehicles remain operational, allowing personnel to stay ready for any mission. The Air National Guard remains vigilant and prepared to respond to threats from enemies, both foreign and domestic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette)

    This work, 163d Attack Wing Ensures Readiness with HVAC Repairs on Ford F-350 at March ARB [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    163d Attack Wing Ensures Readiness with HVAC Repairs on Ford F-350 at March ARB
    March ARB
    CANG
    163d ATKW

