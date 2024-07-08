163d Attack Wing Ensures Readiness with HVAC Repairs on Ford F-350 at March ARB

Air National Guard vehicle maintainer Airman Brett of the 163d Attack Wing works on the air conditioning unit of a Ford F-350, more affectionately known as a "six pack," at March Air Reserve Base, Moreno Valley, California, on July 9, 2024. The vehicle maintainers ensure that the unit's vehicles remain operational, allowing personnel to stay ready for any mission. The Air National Guard remains vigilant and prepared to respond to threats from enemies, both foreign and domestic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette)

