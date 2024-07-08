U. S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron-473, Marine Aircraft Group-41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, work in partnership with soldiers from the Army Reserve 412th Theater Engineer Command to construct a building at Camp Kamassa in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, July 2, 2024. The construction project at Camp Kamassa is sourced by the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training, a program established to offer key services to American communities while offering joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness for U. S. Armed Forces. Camp Kamassa is Mississippi’s only year-round handicap accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Kristin Onofrio)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 16:50
|Photo ID:
|8519700
|VIRIN:
|240702-M-RH321-5101
|Resolution:
|2889x2322
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines and Soldiers Build Camp For Adults And Children With Special Needs, by CPT Kristin Onofrio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
