    Marines and Soldiers Build Camp For Adults And Children With Special Needs

    CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Kristin Onofrio 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U. S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron-473, Marine Aircraft Group-41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, work in partnership with soldiers from the Army Reserve 412th Theater Engineer Command to construct a building at Camp Kamassa in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, July 2, 2024. The construction project at Camp Kamassa is sourced by the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training, a program established to offer key services to American communities while offering joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness for U. S. Armed Forces. Camp Kamassa is Mississippi’s only year-round handicap accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Kristin Onofrio)

    USMC Army Mississippi
    USMC Army Mississippi Marines

