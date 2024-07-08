90th Missile Wing Airmen compete in a 3v3 tournament during Sports Day at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 28, 2024. Sports Day is an annual 90 MW event that promotes physical health and teamwork among Airmen, while also encouraging competition to beat other squadrons to win the Commander’s Cup. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 16:40 Photo ID: 8519643 VIRIN: 240628-F-SE585-1281 Resolution: 5123x3415 Size: 838.67 KB Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wranglers compete in sports day [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.