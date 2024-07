A basketball comes through a basketball hoop during the Sports Day 3v3 basketball tournament Day at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 28, 2024. Sports Day is an annual 90 MW event that promotes physical health and teamwork among Airmen, while also encouraging competition to beat other squadrons to win the Commander’s Cup. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 16:40 Photo ID: 8519640 VIRIN: 240628-F-SE585-1229 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 883.32 KB Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wranglers compete in sports day [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.