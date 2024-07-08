Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wranglers compete in sports day [Image 1 of 14]

    Wranglers compete in sports day

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing

    Col. John Dines, 90th Missile Support Group commander, gives the opening remarks for the annual Sports Day event at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 28, 2024. Sports Day promotes physical health and teamwork among Airmen, while also encouraging competition to beat other squadrons to win the Commander’s Cup. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 16:40
    Photo ID: 8519635
    VIRIN: 240628-F-SE585-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 877.07 KB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Wranglers compete in sports day [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    morale
    competition
    sports day
    AFGSC
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety

