Casey & Romy perform cover music at Fort Knox Kentucky, July 6, 2024. Patrons in attendance made song requests for various alternative music, danced and had the opportunity to talks to Casey and Romy during a short break.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 13:37
|Photo ID:
|8519240
|VIRIN:
|240706-O-GF376-8615
|Resolution:
|4350x3440
|Size:
|480.48 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Casey & Romy Concert [Image 2 of 2], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT