    Harbor Security Boat Training in Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Elizabeth Reisen 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 3, 2024) Machinist Mate Second Class Kaylee Turner, assigned to port operations repair, and Master-at-Arms First Class David Harrington, assigned to harbor patrol, complete custody turnover checks on a V-shaped hull MetalCraft harbor security boat (HSB) July 3 during training held on Naval Station Norfolk. These boats are part of a phased replacement plan throughout the region and training was given by Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Port Operations on how to operate the new HSBs. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Reisen)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 13:26
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
