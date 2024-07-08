Harbor Security Boat Training in Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

NORFOLK, Va. (July 3, 2024) Machinist Mate Second Class Kaylee Turner, assigned to port operations repair, and Master-at-Arms First Class David Harrington, assigned to harbor patrol, complete custody turnover checks on a V-shaped hull MetalCraft harbor security boat (HSB) July 3 during training held on Naval Station Norfolk. These boats are part of a phased replacement plan throughout the region and training was given by Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Port Operations on how to operate the new HSBs. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Reisen)
|07.03.2024
|07.09.2024 13:26
|8519236
|240703-N-IA840-1279
|798x579
|139.28 KB
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|3
|0
