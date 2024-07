A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew conducts fly-overs of Matagorda, Texas City, Galveston and the port of Houston, Texas, July 8, 2024. Capt. Keith Donohue, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, joined the aircrew to assess damage impacts from Hurricane Beryl. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Fontenette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 13:21 Photo ID: 8519197 VIRIN: 240708-G-XT974-1018 Resolution: 7068x4717 Size: 22.43 MB Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN