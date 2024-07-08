Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weasel of the Week: 20th Maintenance Group

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicole Carrier, 20th Maintenance Group assistant stock record account number engine manager, poses for a Weasel of the Week portrait by an F110-GE-129 turbo jet engine at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 13, 2024. Weasel of the Week is a 20th Fighter Wing recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. Carrier was selected for processing over 8,000 files to correct engine due-time discrepancies and her ability to manage all F110-GE-129 engines assigned to Shaw AFB and Eglin AFB, Florida, upholding combat readiness and training missions for a fleet of aircraft worth $3.8 billion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Shaw Air Force Base
    20 FW
    Weasel of the Week
    20 MXG

