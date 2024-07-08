U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicole Carrier, 20th Maintenance Group assistant stock record account number engine manager, poses for a Weasel of the Week portrait by an F110-GE-129 turbo jet engine at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 13, 2024. Weasel of the Week is a 20th Fighter Wing recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. Carrier was selected for processing over 8,000 files to correct engine due-time discrepancies and her ability to manage all F110-GE-129 engines assigned to Shaw AFB and Eglin AFB, Florida, upholding combat readiness and training missions for a fleet of aircraft worth $3.8 billion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 11:32 Photo ID: 8519033 VIRIN: 240613-F-CW240-1096 Resolution: 3437x2052 Size: 1.11 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weasel of the Week: 20th Maintenance Group, by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.