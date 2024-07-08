Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 20 of 21]

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg Visits Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Army National Military Cemeteries and Office of Army Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 8, 2024. Stoltenberg was in Washington, D.C. to attend the 2024 NATO Summit, a three-day event held to address the challenges facing NATO members and further strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defense. This year marked the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty signing. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 11:00
    VIRIN: 240708-A-IW468-1847
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 21 of 21], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    anc

