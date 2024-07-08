NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg Visits Arlington National Cemetery

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg receives a brief on how to lay a wreath from a sentinel from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 8, 2024. Stoltenberg was in Washington, D.C. to attend the 2024 NATO Summit, a three-day event held to address the challenges facing NATO members and further strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defense. This year marked the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty signing. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

