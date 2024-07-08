Members of EODMU 5 Prepare to Conduct Fast-Rope Exercise aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

240708-N-UF592-2310 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 8, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, takes off from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 8. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN