    Members of EODMU 5 Prepare to Conduct Fast-Rope Exercise aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 1 of 2]

    Members of EODMU 5 Prepare to Conduct Fast-Rope Exercise aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240708-N-UF592-2311 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 8, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, takes off from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 8. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 07:31
    Photo ID: 8518809
    VIRIN: 240708-N-UF592-2311
    Resolution: 2986x1986
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of EODMU 5 Prepare to Conduct Fast-Rope Exercise aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    fast rope
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    EODMU 5

