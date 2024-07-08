Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Spanish Marines and EODMU 8 Sailors Conduct Joint Training [Image 7 of 10]

    U.S., Spanish Marines and EODMU 8 Sailors Conduct Joint Training

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 1, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR) run through an obstacle course while participating in a joint training exercise alongside Spanish marines and Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, July 1, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 03:44
    Photo ID: 8518661
    VIRIN: 240701-N-NC885-1117
    Resolution: 5970x3972
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S., Spanish Marines and EODMU 8 Sailors Conduct Joint Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    Exercise
    EODMU 8
    FASTEUR
    Spanish: NAVSTA Rota

