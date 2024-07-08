U.S., Spanish Marines and EODMU 8 Sailors Conduct Joint Training

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 1, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR) fires M4 carbines while participating in a joint training exercise alongside Spanish marines and Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, July 1, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

