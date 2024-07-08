Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Embarks USS Boxer [Image 5 of 5]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Embarks USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lands on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during an aircraft onload in the Pacific Ocean July 5, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 23:53
    Photo ID: 8518483
    VIRIN: 240705-M-LO557-1312
    Resolution: 7171x4783
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Embarks USS Boxer [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Embarks USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Embarks USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Embarks USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Embarks USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Embarks USS Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    15th MEU
    ACE
    Venom
    Viper
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT