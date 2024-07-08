VMM-165 (Rein.) Embarks USS Boxer

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 lands with Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during an aircraft onload of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 5, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

