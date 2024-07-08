Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIMPAC 2024: USS Carl Vinson departs Pearl Harbor, begins Force Integration phase

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom  

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) departs Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to begin the Force Integration phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 8. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom)

    This work, RIMPAC 2024: USS Carl Vinson departs Pearl Harbor, begins Force Integration phase, by PO1 Kyle Carlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

