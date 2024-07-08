Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin hosts NATO SecGen

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts a ceremony to award NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 8, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 17:21
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
