Secretary Austin hosts NATO SecGen

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts a ceremony to award NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 8, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

