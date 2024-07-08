Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts a ceremony to award NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 8, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 17:21
|Photo ID:
|8518107
|VIRIN:
|240708-F-XL929-4004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|33.06 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin hosts NATO SecGen [Image 31 of 31], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT