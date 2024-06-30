Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monarch tagging

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, command sergeant major of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood, now Fort Cavazos, releases a monarch butterfly Oct. 15, 2022. Hall joined Soldiers and their families to help catch and tag monarchs with biologists and seasonal staff from the Adaptive and Integrative Management Team at Fort Cavazos, Texas. (Photo by Christine Luciano, DPW Environmental)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 14:37
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    AIM
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos
    Fort Cavaozs
    Adaptive and Integrative Managment Team
    USAG Fort Cavazos

