Monarch tagging

Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, command sergeant major of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood, now Fort Cavazos, releases a monarch butterfly Oct. 15, 2022. Hall joined Soldiers and their families to help catch and tag monarchs with biologists and seasonal staff from the Adaptive and Integrative Management Team at Fort Cavazos, Texas. (Photo by Christine Luciano, DPW Environmental)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 14:37
|Photo ID:
|8517832
|VIRIN:
|221015-A-AB123-7816
|Resolution:
|2374x2967
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
