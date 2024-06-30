240606-N-DV011-1010 CORONADO, Calif. (Jun. 6, 2024) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Brown demonstrates proper CPR procedures to Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training candidates. Brown was selected as the 2023 Shore Commands Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 14:30 Photo ID: 8517829 VIRIN: 240606-N-DV011-1010 Resolution: 4892x3261 Size: 3.49 MB Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shore Command IDC of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by SN Morgan Zolyniak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.