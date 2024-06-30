240606-N-DV011-1003 CORONADO, Calif. (Jun. 6, 2024) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Brown explains the importance of proper CPR procedures to Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training. Brown was selected as the 2023 Shore Commands Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 14:30 Photo ID: 8517795 VIRIN: 240606-N-DV011-1003 Resolution: 3092x4638 Size: 5.52 MB Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shore Command IDC of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by SN Morgan Zolyniak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.