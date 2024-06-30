Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Murtha Cancer Center hosts Cancer Summit highlighting 'You,' and ongoing research

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Army Maj. (Dr.) Patrick Walker, a trauma surgeon at Walter Reed, discusses research concerning the clinical needs in cancer care and battlefield medicine during the John P. Murtha Cancer Center Annual Cancer Summit on June 26 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

