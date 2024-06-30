Murtha Cancer Center hosts Cancer Summit highlighting 'You,' and ongoing research

Army Maj. (Dr.) Patrick Walker, a trauma surgeon at Walter Reed, discusses research concerning the clinical needs in cancer care and battlefield medicine during the John P. Murtha Cancer Center Annual Cancer Summit on June 26 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Murtha Cancer Center hosts Cancer Summit highlighting 'You,' ongoing research
