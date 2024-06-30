Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shore Command IDC of the Year [Image 1 of 3]

    Shore Command IDC of the Year

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    240606-N-DV011-1023 CORONADO, Calif. (Jun. 6, 2024) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Brown was selected as the 2023 Shore Commands Independent Duty Corpsman of the Year. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 14:30
    Photo ID: 8517755
    VIRIN: 240606-N-DV011-1023
    Resolution: 4771x3181
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Shore Command IDC of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by SN Morgan Zolyniak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corpsman
    BUD/S
    Naval Special Warfare

