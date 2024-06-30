(240706-N-JO823-1001) The U.S. Navy Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) is moored to the pier at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, July 6, 2024. The Burlington is currently deployed in support of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise mission. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 13:34
|Photo ID:
|8517754
|VIRIN:
|240706-N-JO823-1011
|Resolution:
|8186x4724
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USNS Burlington moored on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
