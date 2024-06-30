(240706-N-JO823-1001) The U.S. Navy Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) is moored to the pier at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, July 6, 2024. The Burlington is currently deployed in support of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise mission. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 13:34 Photo ID: 8517754 VIRIN: 240706-N-JO823-1011 Resolution: 8186x4724 Size: 2.52 MB Location: CU Web Views: 17 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Burlington moored on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.