    USNS Burlington moored on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    USNS Burlington moored on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    CUBA

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    (240706-N-JO823-1001) The U.S. Navy Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) is moored to the pier at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, July 6, 2024. The Burlington is currently deployed in support of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise mission. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada/Released)

