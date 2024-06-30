CASCOM 2024 Warrant Officer Birthday Celebration

Warrant officers from #CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams gathered to celebrate the 106th birthday of the Warrant Officer Cohort. CASCOM trains 19 warrant officer specialties, who are self–aware and adaptive technical experts, combat leaders, trainers, and advisors in their respective fields.





To view more images from the day go to: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBxYnn

