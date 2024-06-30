Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CASCOM 2024 Warrant Officer Birthday Celebration [Image 4 of 4]

    CASCOM 2024 Warrant Officer Birthday Celebration

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Warrant officers from #CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams gathered to celebrate the 106th birthday of the Warrant Officer Cohort. CASCOM trains 19 warrant officer specialties, who are self–aware and adaptive technical experts, combat leaders, trainers, and advisors in their respective fields.


    To view more images from the day go to: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBxYnn

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 12:39
    Photo ID: 8517726
    VIRIN: 240703-O-SV016-7345
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CASCOM 2024 Warrant Officer Birthday Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CASCOM 2024 Warrant Officer Birthday Celebration
    CASCOM 2024 Warrant Officer Birthday Celebration
    CASCOM 2024 Warrant Officer Birthday Celebration
    CASCOM 2024 Warrant Officer Birthday Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transportation
    Quartermaster
    warrant officer
    Ordnance
    CASCOM
    Fort Gregg-Adams news 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT