Official portrait of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Richardson, commander of Air Force ROTC Detachment 025 at Arizona State University. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 09:56
|Photo ID:
|8517307
|VIRIN:
|240708-F-UQ930-1002
|Resolution:
|464x586
|Size:
|165.95 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air University Highlight: From high school dropout to ROTC commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air University Highlight: From high school dropout to ROTC commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT