    Air University Highlight: From high school dropout to ROTC commander [Image 1 of 3]

    Air University Highlight: From high school dropout to ROTC commander

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Official portriat of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Richardson, commander of Air Force ROTC Detatchment 025 at Airizona State University. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 09:56
    Photo ID: 8517306
    VIRIN: 240708-F-UQ930-1001
    Resolution: 768x1038
    Size: 343.1 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Air University Highlight: From high school dropout to ROTC commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROTC
    AETC
    Air University
    Detachment 025

