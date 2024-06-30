Contractors inspect features at a water treatment plant at the Welsbach & General Gas Mantle Superfund site in Camden County, N.J. on June 26, 2024.

Since 2001, USACE has supported EPA efforts to remediate the site, which has involved investigating soils and structures throughout the site; excavating and removing more than hundreds of thousands of tons of radiologically contaminated soil; setting up temporary water treatment facilities to remediate ground and surface water; and restoring site features.” (Photo by Kat Tracey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 09:16 Photo ID: 8517281 VIRIN: 240626-O-XP172-4080 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.01 MB Location: CAMDEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welsbach Superfund site Inspections, by Katherine Tracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.