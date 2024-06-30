Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welsbach Superfund site Inspections

    Welsbach Superfund site Inspections

    CAMDEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Katherine Tracey 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District

    Contractors inspect features at a water treatment plant at the Welsbach & General Gas Mantle Superfund site in Camden County, N.J. on June 26, 2024.
    Since 2001, USACE has supported EPA efforts to remediate the site, which has involved investigating soils and structures throughout the site; excavating and removing more than hundreds of thousands of tons of radiologically contaminated soil; setting up temporary water treatment facilities to remediate ground and surface water; and restoring site features.” (Photo by Kat Tracey)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 09:16
    Photo ID: 8517281
    VIRIN: 240626-O-XP172-4080
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: CAMDEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY, US
    water treatment
    contractor
    welsbach

