U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division exercise at Robertson Field, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 1, 2024. The physical training session tested the Soldiers' physical readiness and teamwork. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Liseth Espinel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 00:43 Photo ID: 8516859 VIRIN: 240701-A-VC901-4249 Resolution: 3321x2491 Size: 3.73 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2ID/RUCD Teamwork - PT Session [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Liseth Espinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.