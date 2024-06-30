Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2ID/RUCD Teamwork - PT Session [Image 2 of 4]

    2ID/RUCD Teamwork - PT Session

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Liseth Espinel 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division exercise at Robertson Field, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 1, 2024. The physical training session tested the Soldiers' physical readiness and teamwork. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Liseth Espinel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 00:44
    Photo ID: 8516857
    VIRIN: 240701-A-VC901-4126
    Resolution: 3388x2541
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ID/RUCD Teamwork - PT Session [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Liseth Espinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Teamwork
    PT Session

