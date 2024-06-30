Yorktown, Va. (July 4, 2024) Members of the Fifes and Drums of Yorktown pass the reviewing stand during the annual 4th of July Parade in Historic Yorktown, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 00:03
|Photo ID:
|8516849
|VIRIN:
|240704-N-TG517-3427
|Resolution:
|5534x2681
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NWS Yorktown participates in annual 4th of July Parade in historic Yorktown [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT