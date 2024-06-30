Yorktown, Va. (July 4, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Captain Scott Rae, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Training Center-Yorktown render honors from the reviewing stand while the national anthem is performed as part of the annual 4th of July Parade in historic Yorktown, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.07.2024 23:53 Photo ID: 8516846 VIRIN: 240704-N-TG517-5964 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 18.13 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NWS Yorktown participates in annual 4th of July Parade in historic Yorktown [Image 9 of 9], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.