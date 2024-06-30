Yorktown, Va. (July 4, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Captain Scott Rae, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Training Center-Yorktown render honors from the reviewing stand while the national anthem is performed as part of the annual 4th of July Parade in historic Yorktown, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|07.04.2024
|07.07.2024 23:53
|8516844
|240704-N-TG517-5029
|6000x4000
|18.81 MB
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
This work, NWS Yorktown participates in annual 4th of July Parade in historic Yorktown [Image 9 of 9], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
