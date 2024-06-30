Yorktown, Va. (July 4, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, stands while he is introduced as a member of the reviewing stand during the annual 4th of July Parade in historic Yorktown, Va. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2024 23:47
|Photo ID:
|8516836
|VIRIN:
|240704-N-TG517-3767
|Resolution:
|4461x2622
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NWS Yorktown participates in annual 4th of July Parade in historic Yorktown [Image 12 of 12], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
