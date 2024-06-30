Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown participates in annual 4th of July Parade in historic Yorktown [Image 9 of 12]

    NWS Yorktown participates in annual 4th of July Parade in historic Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (July 4, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, stands while he is introduced as a member of the reviewing stand during the annual 4th of July Parade in historic Yorktown, Va. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 23:47
    VIRIN: 240704-N-TG517-2346
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown participates in annual 4th of July Parade in historic Yorktown [Image 12 of 12], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Salute
    Independence Day
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    4th of July Parade

