USS America (LHA 6) conducts supply onload.

240703-N-TW227-1152 SASEBO, Japan (July 3, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Yang Yang, from New York, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), operates a forklift during a supply onload while moored in Sasebo, Japan, July 3. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

