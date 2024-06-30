Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) conducts supply onload. [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) conducts supply onload.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240703-N-TW227-1152 SASEBO, Japan (July 3, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Yang Yang, from New York, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), operates a forklift during a supply onload while moored in Sasebo, Japan, July 3. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

