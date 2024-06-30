HMCS Max Bernays hosts visitors and RIMPAC partners at Open Ship Day

Chief Petty Officer First Class Umbach (Coxswain) guides visitors through a ship tour of the Harry DeWolf-class arctic and offshore patrol vessel HMCS Max Bernays (AOPV 432) during Open Ship Day on July 6, 2024, at Joint-Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Canadian Armed Forces photo by Cpl. William Gosse, MARPAC Imaging)

