Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMCS Max Bernays hosts visitors and RIMPAC partners at Open Ship Day [Image 1 of 2]

    HMCS Max Bernays hosts visitors and RIMPAC partners at Open Ship Day

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Lt. Lisa Tubb 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Chief Petty Officer First Class Umbach (Coxswain) guides visitors through a ship tour of the Harry DeWolf-class arctic and offshore patrol vessel HMCS Max Bernays (AOPV 432) during Open Ship Day on July 6, 2024, at Joint-Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Canadian Armed Forces photo by Cpl. William Gosse, MARPAC Imaging)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 16:48
    Photo ID: 8516706
    VIRIN: 240706-N-DG773-8735
    Resolution: 7307x4871
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMCS Max Bernays hosts visitors and RIMPAC partners at Open Ship Day [Image 2 of 2], by LT Lisa Tubb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMCS Max Bernays hosts visitors and RIMPAC partners at Open Ship Day
    HMCS Max Bernays hosts visitors, RIMPAC partners at Open Ship Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT