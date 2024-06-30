TR Launches Super Hornets

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 5, 2024) U.S. Sailors prepare an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, for launch on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 5, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

Date Taken: 07.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.07.2024 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA