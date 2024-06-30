TR Caster Tire Rebuilding

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Jordan Moore, from Jacksonville, Fla., rebuilds a caster tire aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 4, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Pimpaka Kruthun)

