240706-N-SO660-1008 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Osvaldo Rios, from Santa Ana, California, welds a machine component in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 6. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2024 Date Posted: 07.07.2024 07:17 Photo ID: 8516614 VIRIN: 240706-N-SO660-1008 Resolution: 4928x2768 Size: 7.81 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repair a machine component [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.