Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repair a machine component [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repair a machine component

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.06.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240706-N-SO660-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Osvaldo Rios, from Santa Ana, California, grinds a machine component in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 6. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 07:17
    Photo ID: 8516613
    VIRIN: 240706-N-SO660-1006
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repair a machine component [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repair a machine component
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repair a machine component
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repair a machine component
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repair a machine component
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repair a machine component

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Welding
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Repair Shop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT