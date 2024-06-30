Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240706-N-UF592-1578 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2024) Sailors maneuver an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 6. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 07:00
    Photo ID: 8516610
    VIRIN: 240706-N-UF592-1578
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 762 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
