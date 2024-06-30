240706-N-UF592-1200 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2024) Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing 5, prepare to launch from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 6. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2024 07:00
|Photo ID:
|8516607
|VIRIN:
|240706-N-UF592-1200
|Resolution:
|2935x1952
|Size:
|802.05 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT