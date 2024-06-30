Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240706-N-UF592-1101 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2024) Sailors observe as an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tigertails of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 125, prepares to launch from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 6. E-2D Hawkeyes perform tactical airborne, early warning missions to provide valuable information to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 as it plans and executes operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 07:00
    Photo ID: 8516606
    VIRIN: 240706-N-UF592-1101
    Resolution: 3059x2034
    Size: 790.49 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    flight operations
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT