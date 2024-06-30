USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

240706-N-UF592-1163 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2024) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tigertails of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 125, launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 6. E-2D Hawkeyes perform tactical airborne, early warning missions to provide valuable information to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 as it plans and executes operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

